Madison County judge sentences drug trafficker to 145 years

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County judge gives a sentence of 145 years for a major drug trafficker.
Judge Dewey Arthur sentenced 39-year-old Lavar Williams on multiple counts Monday. He will serve time for trafficking marijuana, conspiracy to traffic marijuana, trafficking cocaine and conspiracy to possess cocaine.
During the investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, deputies discovered two safes with 100 thousand dollars and a MP5 sub-machine gun stolen from the Jackson Police Department.
The Madison County District Attorney’s office says his time will be served day for day. He is already serving 90 years on another trafficking conviction.
