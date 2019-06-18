First Alert Forecast: heat, humidity, scattered storms continue

TUESDAY: Lather, rinse and repeat – another round of sporadic showers and storms develop at times through the day. While storm chances will be lower Tuesday than for Monday, chances will remain overall elevated. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to near 90°. Overnight, rain chances diminish – under partly clear skies, lows will fall to the lower to middle 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Rain chances will ease back a little bit through your Wednesday – to around 30%, and heat will crank up a bit. Amid a mix of sunshine and clouds, highs will work their way into the lower to, a few, middle 90s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A few more weak disturbances will keep rain chances elevated through Thursday. Impacts will feature heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. Eventually, high pressure will nose its way in through the latter half of the week and into the upcoming weekend, bringing rain chances back down and cranking the heat back up. Feels like temperatures by the weekend could be approaching 105°.
