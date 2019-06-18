Dog found chained to scooter, set out with trash

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A young pup is recovering after being chained up to a scooter and set out with trash at a house in Jackson.
At around midnight on Monday morning, local animal rescue organization, Cheshire Abbey, was contacted about a dog that was chained up to a Razor scooter and set out along side some trash in front of a home on Fairview Street.
According to Executive Director Chrissy Cheshire, a woman saw the pup chained there during a rain storm while she was out riding on a four-wheeler earlier in the night.
The woman went back to her car and rescued the dog. Cheshire says the woman had to take the scooter as well because the dog was padlocked to it.
“We had to cut her collar off. This sweet girl is literally skin, bones, and hair,” Cheshire wrote to her followers on Facebook.
The pup was taken to the vet and Cheshire says she is doing well.
“She is eating small meals because her stomach was so small. Dr. Cefalu guessed she is about 1.5-2 years old.”
The vet also determined she is heartworm positive and had some intestinal worms. She is currently being treated for the conditions.
Cheshire Abbey has received over $4,000 in donations towards the dog so far. Cheshire says she is planning to contact the authorities to find those responsible for the animal.
We will have much more on this story tonight, including an interview with the rescuers and we’ll check in to see how the pup is doing.
