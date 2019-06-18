‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect gets away with game consoles, controllers during Game Stop robbery

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland police received a report of an armed robbery at Game Stop on County Line Road around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Gaming consoles, game controllers and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken during the robbery.
The suspect left the scene in a stolen blue Dodge minivan with Louisiana plates. The vehicle was later found abandoned in Ridgeland.
The suspect was caught on camera and should be considered armed and dangerous.
No one was injured during this incident.
If you have any information on this robbery, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or Detective Adrian Ready with Ridgeland police at 601-856-2121.
