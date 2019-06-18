Alcorn State University awarded $1.2 million from National Science Foundation grant

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith along with Congressman Bennie Thompson announced Tuesday that Alcorn State University will be awarded $1,199,998 from the National Science Foundation grant. It will be used to support the Be Brave Teach Stem project.
Over the course of 5 years, the program be used to serve high-need schools in Mississippi by preparing undergraduates students to become science and math teachers.
“This National Science Foundation grant to Alcorn State will support the university’s efforts to equip aspiring science and mathematics teachers with the wide range of skills they need to educate the students that need it most," said Wicker.
“I commend Alcorn State University for its commitment to helping reduce the shortage of STEM teachers in high-need school districts in rural Southwest Mississippi,” added Hyde-Smith.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.