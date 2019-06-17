Two arrested in connection with 5 year old Jackson capital murder case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a January 2014 capitol murder case in Jackson.
Investigators have charged 28-year-old Jonathen Beasley and 28-year-old Robert Hurst with the murder of James McAllister, who was 26 at the time of his death.
Mcallister was fatally shot in the 5100 block of Gertrude Drive. Robbery is believed to be the motive.
Beasley and Hurst were located at undisclosed locations with the assistance of the US Marshal Service.
Both men remain in custody as they await their initial court appearances.
