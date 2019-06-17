Pre-trial settlement conference set for two officials charged in Canton voter fraud case

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - What’s next for two Canton city officials charged in a voter fraud case could become know later this week.
Plea offers have been made and several of those indicted in the case appeared in court Monday morning.
A date for a pre-trial settlement conference has been set for Courtney Rainey and Andrew Grant.
Rainey is the City of Canton’s Director of Human and Cultural Needs and sits on the school board.
She faces multiple charges including intimidating a witness.
Grant is an alderman and is charged with voter fraud and conspiracy.
The two now have until Friday to decide to enter a plea or go forward with trial, which is slated for July 27.
