Pre-trial settlement conference set for two officials charged in Canton voter fraud case

Pre-trial settlement conference set for two officials charged in Canton voter fraud case
Judge gives four of the nine people charged in voter fraud case until June to decide on whether to plead guilty.
By Waverly McCarthy | June 17, 2019 at 5:55 PM CDT - Updated June 17 at 5:55 PM

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - What’s next for two Canton city officials charged in a voter fraud case could become know later this week.

Plea offers have been made and several of those indicted in the case appeared in court Monday morning.

A date for a pre-trial settlement conference has been set for Courtney Rainey and Andrew Grant.

Rainey is the City of Canton’s Director of Human and Cultural Needs and sits on the school board.

Courtney Rainey has been suspended with pay from her job as Director of Human and Cultural Needs in Canton. (Source: Madison County Detention Center)
Courtney Rainey has been suspended with pay from her job as Director of Human and Cultural Needs in Canton. (Source: Madison County Detention Center)

She faces multiple charges including intimidating a witness.

3 On Your Side Investigates: Corruption in Canton

Grant is an alderman and is charged with voter fraud and conspiracy.

Andrew Grant is facing charges for voter fraud and conspiracy to commit voter fraud; Source: City of Canton website
Andrew Grant is facing charges for voter fraud and conspiracy to commit voter fraud; Source: City of Canton website

The two now have until Friday to decide to enter a plea or go forward with trial, which is slated for July 27.

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.