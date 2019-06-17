Miss Mississippi 2019 to be crowned Saturday!

The Miss Mississippi pageant is on Saturday, June 22 at 8 pm at the Vicksburg Convention Center.
WLBT will be airing a Miss Mississippi Special at 7 pm, followed by the pageant at 8 pm. WLBT’s own Maggie Wade will bring you coverage from the show all week.
The Miss Mississippi contest began in 1934 and has been held in Vicksburg since 1958. Four Miss Mississippi’s have won the Miss America crown; Mary Ann Mobley (1959), Lynda Lee Mead (1960), Cheryl Prewitt (1980), Susan Akin (1986).
The Miss Mississippi Corporation is a non-profit 501(c)4 corporation and all proceeds go to fund efforts to grant scholarships to the participants.
