Man sentenced to 30 years for armed robbery and kidnapping in Rankin Co.

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man arrested for armed robbery and kidnapping in Rankin County was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Five years will be suspended and he will have to serve 25 years in prison. Upon his release, he will serve five years of supervised probation.
On August 15, 2015, the Richland Police Department was called to the Title Cash on Bud Street regarding a possible armed robbery that had just happened.
Upon arriving, the clerk told law enforcement that an African American male followed her into the store as she was opening for the day. The suspect, later identified as Grissom, pulled a weapon from his pocket and pointed it at the clerk. The clerk ran to a near by business, Acceptance Insurance, to flee from Grissom.
Grissom followed her into the building and demanded the clerk’s keys.
The employee of Acceptance Insurance was in the parking lot getting personal items out of her car. Grissom noticed the employee in the parking lot and demanded that she come to him or he would start shooting. She ran into the Title Cash building to hide and called 911. After rummaging through her car, Grissom fled on foot from the scene.
Officers started looking for the assailant on foot and also called in the k-9 unit. The dog tracked the suspect to a home that appeared to have been broken into.
Police later learned that Grissom broke into that home and forced the occupant, at gunpoint, to transport him to a restaurant in Clinton. After dropping the assailant off at the restaurant, the occupant of the home returned to find law enforcement where he provided a description of the assailant.
A photo line-up was compiled where Grissom was positively identified by the Title Cash clerk and by the man who was forced to drive him to Clinton. Grissom was arrested in Tennessee and was extradited back to Mississippi.
