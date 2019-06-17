Man arrested after intentionally setting fire to Jackson apartment units

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Firefighters of the Jackson Fire Department responded to 633 Guidici Street for a reported apartment fire on Monday around 9:37 a.m.
Firefighters arrived on the scene and confirmed working fires in two separate apartment units. Both fires were extinguished safely and an arson investigator was called to investigate the cause. Arson investigators of the Jackson Fire Department arrived on the scene a short time later and conducted an on-scene investigation.
Upon completion of the investigation, arson investigators of the Jackson Fire Department developed a suspect and identified him as 66-year-old Arthur James Smith.
James was arrested on scene without incident and charged with the crime of arson.
