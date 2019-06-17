Jackson Municipal Airport Authority staff travel to France for Paris Air Show

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority board members and staff are in France taking part in a 12 day trip to the Paris Air Show.
The chairman, vice-chairman, three commissioners and three staff members are on the trip.
The air show runs June 17 through the 23.
The estimated cost for each staff member of the JMAA is about $5,400.
They will receive additional funds for daily meals and incidentals.
It could cost up to $40,000 for all 10.
