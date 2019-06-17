Grae Kessinger named First Team All-American

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - The list of postseason accolades continues to grow for Grae Kessinger. One week after winning the 2019 Brooks Wallace Award, given annually to the nation's top shortstop, Kessinger was named a First Team All-American by the College Baseball Foundation.
The junior out of Oxford, Mississippi, was selected in the second round of the 2019 MLB Draft with the 68th overall pick by the Houston Astros. He was named First Team All-SEC, as well as a Third Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball and ABCA/Rawlings. He was also a finalist for the C Spire Ferriss Trophy, given to the state of Mississippi’s best college baseball player.
Kessinger, who was named the Rebels' team MVP, led Ole Miss to a No. 12 national seed in the NCAA Tournament, a runner-up finish in the SEC Tournament and a run to the final game of the Fayetteville Super Regional.
Kessinger finished his junior season with a team-high .330 batting average. He scored 67 runs and drove in 50, while tallying 18 doubles and seven home runs. He was efficient at the plate as well, drawing 41 walks while striking out just 35 times in 270 at-bats. His .430 on-base percentage was second on the team. Additionally, Kessinger was 16-for-19 in stolen bases.
The Rebel shortstop was particularly proficient in SEC play, leading the conference with 51 hits against league competition. His .405 batting average and .472 on-base percentage were good for second during the conference season. He was also among the top 10 in the league in doubles, total bases, slugging percentage, RBI and stolen bases.
Kessinger has been outstanding in the field as well. In addition to numerous spectacular plays that have earned him spots on the SportsCenter Top 10 and the NCAA's Plays of the Week, Kessinger made just nine errors with 97 putouts and 156 assists.
Grae Kessinger 2019 Awards and Accolades
- MLB Draft Pick - Round 2 (Pick 68), Houston Astros
- Brooks Wallace Award Winner
- First Team All-American - College Baseball Foundation
- Third Team All-American - Collegiate Baseball, ABCA/Rawlings
- First Team All-South Region - ABCA/Rawlings
- First Team All-SEC
- Ferriss Trophy Finalist
- Ole Miss Team MVP
