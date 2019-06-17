First Alert Forecast: summery storm pattern this week

MONDAY: Our second disturbance in a familiar summery pattern will begin to head toward central Mississippi through the afternoon hours. Expect morning zones of fog to lift amid a mix of clouds of sunshine through the day. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s. A scattering of showers and storms will develop with heavy downpours and lightning as the disturbance moves into the region. Storms will subside after sunset as lows drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
TUESDAY: Lather, rinse and repeat – expect more of the same; while storm chances may be slightly lower Tuesday than for Monday, chances will remain overall elevated. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to near 90°.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A series of weak disturbances will continue to parade across the region over the next several days. This will kick up a daily chance for scattered showers and storms that will feature heavy rain, lightning and few gusts of wind. High pressure will nose its way in through the latter half of the week and into the upcoming weekend, bringing rain chances back down and cranking the heat back up.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
