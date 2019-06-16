Police investigating after woman’s body found on Jackson street

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting after a woman’s body was found in Jackson Sunday morning.
A deceased white female was found just before 9:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Breton Street near Montgomery Street.
According to officials, the body of the woman appeared to have been there for hours before being discovered.
It is still not known if the shooting happened where her body was found.
The identity of the victim is not known and there is currently no known suspect or motive.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).
This is a developing story.
