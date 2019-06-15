Suspect pretends to need help before carjacking woman in church parking lot

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a carjacking near Raymond. The call came in to dispatch around 5 p.m. Friday.
The 56-year-old female victim was sitting in the parking lot of a First Deliverance Church on Raymond-Bolton Road when a man walked up to her car and asked for help, saying he had been in a car accident just up the road. The suspect then opened the driver’s door and pushed the woman to the passenger side.
The suspect and victim struggled briefly until she was able to escape the vehicle before he drove off in her car.
Major Pete Luke with Hinds County said the victim’s car was abandoned about a mile from the scene, where a witness saw the man leaving the area in a dark colored Buick Roadmaster and drive towards Bolton.
The victim was checked by AMR and suffered minor scratches and abrasions.
The suspect was described as a stocky built black man, wearing a white t-shirt and dark pants. He did not display a weapon.
Anyone with information regarding this accident is asked to contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.
