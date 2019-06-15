Sharkey Co. deputies searching for missing couple

SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Sharkey County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing couple.
Latamela Taylor and Darron Wilson were last seen on Thursday night after leaving a relative’s house in Vicksburg around 11:00 p.m.
They were heading to Rolling Fork, MS.
They were driving in a gray in color 2008 Mazda 3, the tag number is SHA-0984.
If you see either of these people you’re asked to call the Sharkey County Sheriff’s Department at 662-873-4321 or the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511.
If any additional information is needed please contact us at the Sharkey County Sheriff Department
