Brandon ‘barricade situation’ resulted from argument between husband and wife, says police chief

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brandon police and Rankin County deputies are working a barricade situation in a Brandon neighborhood.
According to Brandon Police Chief William Thompson, a call came into police headquarters around 3 a.m. Saturday morning regarding a disturbance in the neighborhood of Glen Arbor.
In the call, a wife said her husband had been drinking and the two had gotten into an argument. Frightened, she grabbed their child and then exited the house.
When police arrived at the scene, the husband said he was not going to come out and threatened harm to the officers if they came inside.
“Right now, nobody has been hurt,” said Chief Thompson. “He’s in the house alone, so we have time on our side. There’s no reason to make an entry and force his hand."
“Maybe he’ll get tired and come out on his own,” Thompson continued, “maybe he’ll come to his sense and come out. That’s what we’re hoping.”
Chief Thompson said that he hopes to resolve the issue peacefully and says there is no use, at this point, to go in after him.
It has also been confirmed that the man is a veteran, but Thompson would not offer anymore details. “I’m going to leave it at that,” Thompson stated.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.