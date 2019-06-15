Hot and More Humid

After a very pleasant stretch of weather, heat and humidity and cranking up for the weekend... Starting out dry this morning with temperatures near 70. For today, and mix of sun and clouds as highs warm to to the upper 80s and lower 90s. Also humidity levels will run noticeably higher compared to recent days. A few isolated storms are possible, but most spots remain dry. This pattern continues Sunday followed by higher rain chances Monday and Tuesday.
