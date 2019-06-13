Girl kidnapped from Lamar Co. found in Ala.; uncle in custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WDAM) - A Lamar County man accused of kidnapping his 6-year-old niece was arrested in Alabama and is now awaiting extradition to Mississippi.
Sheriff Danny Rigel said 28-year-old Jared Slade stole a Nissan Sentra and kidnapped the girl Wednesday from Lamar County. Investigators suspected Slade and the girl were headed out of state and entered information for them and the stolen vehicle into the National Crime Information Center.
According to Rigel, someone in Birmingham, Ala. called police after finding the car parked on the side of the road and the young girl wandering around nearby. Officers with the Birmingham Police Department responded to the scene, arrested Slade and rescued the child.
Rigel said the girl is now in the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources and her guardian is headed to Birmingham now to pick her up. The child was not injured during the kidnapping.
Slade is charged with kidnapping and is behind bars in Birmingham awaiting extradition to Mississippi. Rigel said Slade could face more felony charges when he gets back to Lamar County.
