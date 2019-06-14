Employee caught filming 3-year-old under stall in Natchez Walmart bathroom

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - On June 8th officers were called to the Walmart in Natchez for a man caught filming a 3-year-old in the stall.
The father of the child called authorities when he noticed a person in the other stall trying to video tape or take pictures of them while they were in the stall. The father scared the suspect and he ran out of the bathroom before the father could stop him.
When Walmart’s Loss Prevention Officer reviewed the camera footage, he saw the suspect running from the men’s restroom on closed circuit video recording.
The officer recognized the man on the video as 20-year-old Austin Frazier, who was an employee at that Walmart.
Frazier is being charged for photographing and filming another without permission where there is expectation of privacy.
