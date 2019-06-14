Tractor catches fire while mowing behind Richland shopping center

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A tractor caught fire Friday morning while mowing grass behind the shopping center on Highway 49 at Scarborough Street.
A boom mower (a grass-cutting extension for ditches, slopes, etc.) came into contact with some utility lines as it was mowing a ditch behind the shopping center on Highway 49 at Scarborough Street, across from Richland High School.
The tractor caught fire and a utility pole landed on the tractor.
The driver of the tractor was not hurt.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.