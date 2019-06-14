Mississippi Supreme Court dismisses appeal on salary dispute in Hinds County

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Supreme Court issued a ruling Thursday involving pay increases for a court administrator and deputy administrator in Hinds County.
In 2017, former Youth Court Judge William Skinner, and County Court Judge Larita Cooper-Stokes signed an administrative order to set the salaries of their administrators.
The Hinds County Board of Supervisors argued the judges wanted an amount greater than what was budgeted.
The Mississippi Supreme Court dismissed the appeal by Hinds County and sent the case back to Circuit Court.
