Mississippi Supreme Court dismisses appeal on salary dispute in Hinds County

Appeal by Hinds County Supervisors challenging the order by two judges on salaries for their administrators is dismissed by State Supreme Court.
By Maggie Wade | June 13, 2019 at 11:02 PM CDT - Updated June 13 at 11:02 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Supreme Court issued a ruling Thursday involving pay increases for a court administrator and deputy administrator in Hinds County.

Former Hinds County Youth Court Judge, William Skinner wanted to set the salary for administrator in his courtroom. (Source: WLBT)
In 2017, former Youth Court Judge William Skinner, and County Court Judge Larita Cooper-Stokes signed an administrative order to set the salaries of their administrators.

Judge Larita Cooper-Stokes and former Youth Court Judge William Skinner signed orders on the salaries for administrators in 2017. (Source: WLBT)
The Hinds County Board of Supervisors argued the judges wanted an amount greater than what was budgeted.

The Mississippi Supreme Court dismissed the appeal by Hinds County and sent the case back to Circuit Court.

