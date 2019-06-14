JATRAN to offer free fixed route bus rides on “Try Transit Day”

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson’s JATRAN public transportation service is encouraging citizens to ‘Lose the Suit and try transit!’ for Try Transit Day.
On Thursday, June 20, from 5:00 am – 8:00 pm, JATRAN will be offering free rides on all fixed routes to encourage Jackson residents to hang up their keys for the day and use alternate means of transportation like riding the bus and biking.
Participants are invited to celebrate transit with the City of Jackson and JATRAN at Union Station beginning at 7:00 am for your chance to win giveaways and enjoy free lunch at 11:00 am. Later in the day, a biking tour called Slow Roll with the City will depart from Union Station at 4:00 pm.
This event will be put on in conjunction with the Mississippi Public Transit Association’s “Mississippi Community Transportation Awareness Day” and the National “Dump the Pump Day.” The National Dump the Pump Day encourages the community to ride public transportation instead of driving their vehicles.
JATRAN will be offering free Fixed Route Rides all day.
Transdev is pleased to be a partner in the promotion of this event.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.