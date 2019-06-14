JPD investigating after man drives into building, carjacks woman in south Jackson

JPD investigating after man drives into building, carjacks woman in south Jackson
Source: WLBT
By Morgan Howard | June 14, 2019 at 9:55 AM CDT - Updated June 14 at 11:29 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a strong-arm carjacking that happened on I-55 southbound near Savannah Street.

According to police, a man ran a car into Rick’s Pro Truck on I-55 south and then took a woman’s tan Chevy SUV after his car wrecked and stalled out.

Police say there were no injuries.

The carjacked SUV was recovered by Jackson police on Norman Street near Lofton St.

The suspect is only described by police as a black male and he remains at large.

