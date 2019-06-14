Hundreds of people gather for largest event in the state for people with disabilities

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 300 people and 12 different disability organizations across the Magnolia State came together Thursday to learn about beneficial services, all while gaining support.
Christy Dunaway has been attending the annual event since the very beginning. She was born with a disability, but says she has never let it slow her down.
“I have been missing three limbs since birth, both arms below the elbow and my left leg below the knee," she said. "I first became involved working with the disability community when i was 18, that’s when i found my place. I found a home with other people with disabilities around me.”
Dunaway says people with disabilities just want a chance to be heard.
“We all want the same things in life, every human wants the same things," she said. "To be independent, to own a home and live the american dream. That includes people with all types of disabilities.”
Antonio Wright was an all-star football player at Jackson State University in 1997.
Wright’s life changed forever 22 years ago when he was involved in a car accident, flipping his car eight times and paralyzing him from the waist down. But Wright says that change was for the good.
“Because of some great mentors and great advocates, I was motivated, encouraged and inspired me to get my degree after my accident," said Wright. “I met my wife, I started a non-profit and I started coaching from my wheelchair.”
Wright says his injury also motivated him to build a better life for himself.
“Life will always be difficult no matter who you are, it will not be easy. It won’t always be comfortable or fair. But it’s not what you go through, but how you go through it!!” he explained.
