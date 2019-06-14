Funeral service for 4-year-old child abuse victim scheduled for Sunday in Natchez

Armani Hill died a week ago after she was severely beaten

Armani Hill died a week ago after she was severely beaten
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The four-year-old victim of child abuse who died a week ago will be laid to rest Sunday in Natchez.

4 year old Armani Hill died after she was severely beaten. Her 3 year old sister Lailah was also abused but survived. (Source: Deonte Hill)
Visitation for Armani Hill will be held Sunday from 4:30 until 6 p.m. at West Gate Funeral Home. Funeral services are scheduled for Sunday at 6 p.m at the funeral home.

Armani’s three-year-old sister Lailah was also severely beaten. She is out of the intensive care unit and responding well to treatment at a Jackson hospital.

The children’s mother and her boyfriend are charged in the case.

