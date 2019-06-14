Founder and owner of Penn’s restaurants dies at 84

SANDHILL, Miss. (WLBT) - Born January 30, 1935, 84-year-old Roger William Penn died at his Sandhill home Friday morning due to congestive heart failure. He was 84 years old. He was the youngest of four children who all preceded him in passing. He lost his wife of 63 years, Margaret, four months earlier.
Penn was founder and owner of Penn’s Restaurants, beginning in 1967 in Canton. His was one of the first pond-raised catfish restaurants in the country. Many will remember his opening of Penn’s Fish House on Highway 43 south of Canton, where he served countless loyal customers. Penn’s restaurants are still operating today at multiple locations.
He is survived by his four children, 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m., Saturday, June 15, at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Morton. The funeral will be held Sunday at 4 p.m. on the Penn Farm in Lena, followed by a brief graveside ceremony.
