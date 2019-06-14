First Alert Forecast: summery humidity returns

FRIDAY: A cool start to the day in the 50s will give way to the highs in the 80s by the afternoon hours. High pressure will hold over the region, keeping clouds away and sunshine in full force. Humidity levels will stay in check through the morning hours, but quickly return through the afternoon and evening hours. Lows will only fall to the upper 60s and lower 70s.
WEEKEND PLANNER: Summery heat and humidity will quickly return through the Father’s Day weekend across central Mississippi as high pressure continues to build farther east. Expect highs to top out in the lower 90s – feeling like the middle to upper 90s. A few showers or storms can’t be ruled out but no washouts are expected.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Our weather pattern turns a bit more muddled into next week as a more typically summer pattern takes hold. Expect daily chances for scattered showers and storms as weak disturbances push across the region each day. The entire day may not be a washout but you’ll likely need to keep an umbrella handy for occasional rounds of downpours. Highs will generally be near 90°, lows near 70°.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
