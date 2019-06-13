43-year-old man shot to death in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot and killed in Yazoo County Wednesday evening.
According to the coroner the victim is 43-year-old Timothy Clarence Wade of Benton, formerly of Yazoo City.
Wednesday evening, Yazoo County 911 received a call at 7:20 that a man had been shot and was being transported by personal vehicle from east of the Benton community to Yazoo City.
While driving through Yazoo City, first responders caught up with the car and were able to get the victim and transport him to the hospital via Air Care Helicopter Transport.
The victim was then transported to a designated Landing Zone on Bus Station Road.
The flight crew and Pafford EMS workers tried to stabilize Wade for transport but he died in the ambulance before this could happen at 8:03 p.m.
Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers says the victim appears to have died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.
