Teen in serious condition after being hit by car in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 15-year-old is in serious condition after he was hit by a car in Clinton Thursday morning.
According to Clinton Police Chief Ford Hayman, the teen, working for a landscaping company, jumped out of his car on Kickapoo Road and didn’t look both ways before he darted across the street.
He was hit by a car and suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries.
The man the teen was working with had gotten out of the car first to unlock a gate to some residential estates when the teen jumped out of the car to assist.
He was transported to a local hospital.
No charges have been filed because this was a “tragic accident” according to Chief Ford Hayman.
