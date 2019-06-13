Teen in serious condition after being hit by car in Clinton

By Waverly McCarthy | June 13, 2019 at 11:49 AM CDT - Updated June 13 at 11:49 AM

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 15-year-old is in serious condition after he was hit by a car in Clinton Thursday morning.

According to Clinton Police Chief Ford Hayman, the teen, working for a landscaping company, jumped out of his car on Kickapoo Road and didn’t look both ways before he darted across the street.

He was hit by a car and suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries.

The man the teen was working with had gotten out of the car first to unlock a gate to some residential estates when the teen jumped out of the car to assist.

He was transported to a local hospital.

No charges have been filed because this was a “tragic accident” according to Chief Ford Hayman.

