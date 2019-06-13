Prosecutor says man killed by marshals was suspect in DeSoto County shooting; 2nd suspect still on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Prosecutors in Mississippi say Brandon Webber was a violent criminal, wanted on multiple felony warrants when U.S. marshals shot and killed him Wednesday.
District Attorney John Champion, of the 17th Circuit Court of Mississippi, says Webber was suspected of shooting a DeSoto County man five times when he met the man to buy a car earlier this month.
Speaking at a news conference Thursday, Champion said Webber found the man on Facebook Marketplace. The victim was trying to sell his car.
According to Champion, Webber met the victim in Hernando, test drove the victim’s vehicle, got out and shot the victim “in cold blood.” Webber then took off in the victim’s car.
The victim, who is still in the hospital, identified Webber as the man who shot him. A second suspect in that shooting is still at large.
Champion says the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force was responsible for taking Webber into custody.
Members of the task force spotted Webber leaving a home in the Frayser area Wednesday night. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Webber rammed marshals with his car and got out with a gun. That's when marshals fired.
Champion says Webber was driving the stolen car when marshals found him.
Webber’s death sparked a large protest, violence against police and vandalism. At least 36 police officers and sheriff’s deputies were injured while trying to protect the scene and control the crowd as protesters threw rocks and bricks.
