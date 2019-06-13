Parts of Spillway Road to close for traffic camera maintenance

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl River Water Supply District has issued traffic advisory for Bob Anthony Parkway, also known as Spillway Road beginning 10 a.m. Thursday morning.
Small portions of one lane of the upper and lower road across the dam will be closed intermittently to allow maintenance for traffic cameras.
Drivers need to expect delays and take another route if possible.
There will be no lane closures between 7:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. since these are peak traffic hours.
