Mother, sons accused of abuse, forcing woman to work for 12 years

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Midlothian mother and her two sons are accused of forcing a woman to work in their home for 12 years, during that time, she was allegedly threatened, abused and kept away from her children.
Zahida Aman,77 and her two sons, Mohammed Naumann Chaudhri, 51 and Mohammed Rehan Chaudhri, 45 were indicted by a grand jury and charged with conspiracy, forced labor, and document servitude.
According to the federal indictment, a third, unidentified son of Zahida Aman, married a woman from Pakistan who moved to Midlothian in 2002 and lived with the family. According to the indictment, the marriage was arranged by the couples families.
From March 2002 to August 2014, Aman, Naumann Chaudhri and Rehan Chaudhri allegedly used threats of harm to and physical restraint against, to force the woman to work in their home. Court documents show she was required to clean, paint, mow the lawn, and the mother and sons maintained control of the woman’s immigration documents.
The victim had 4 children with the unidentified son/brother, but Aman, Naumann Chaudhri and Rehan Chaudhri are accused of keeping the woman from her children and at least once, requiring some of the children to abuse her.
According to the federal indictment, “for example, the defendants kept [the woman] isolated from her children and told school officials the the children’s parents live out of state and therefore, the defendants made themselves the primary guardians and points of contact for the children.”
She was allegedly restricted from travelling outside of the house or communicating with anyone outside of the house., even though her family and friends were in Pakistan. Court documents say the woman’s access to food was limited, and at times food was allegedly withheld from her.
Online court records show Aman, Naumann Chaudhri and Rehan Chaudhri were arrested and charged with abduction in 2016. They were each later found guilty, their jail time was suspended, and they were ordered to pay fines.
Aman, Naumann Chaudhri and Rehan Chaudhri are each facing up to 20 years in prison, as well as mandatory restitution, if they are convicted of forced labor.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.