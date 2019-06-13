Mississippi Farmer’s Market hosts State Employee Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State workers shopped for fresh fruits and vegetables -- all grown in the state of Mississippi.
A number of health organizations offered free screenings and information on living a healthier lifestyle at State Employee Day at the Mississippi Farmers Market.
Several state agencies sponsored Thursday’s event as a way to promote healthy lifestyles for state employees.
“It’s a good way to let the state employees know where they can find fresh and local produce and its also a way to bring all the state employees together and its a good resource for them to find out how to stay healthy.”
State workers also had the chance to shop for unique arts and crafts
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.