Acquitted Knox back in Italy for wrongful conviction talk

Amanda Knox is approached by a journalist upon her arrival in Linate airport, Milan, Italy, Thursday, June 13, 2019. Knox has returned to Italy for the first time since she was convicted and imprisoned, but ultimately acquitted, for the murder and sexual assault of her British roommate Meredith Kercher in the university town of Perugia in 2007. Knox is in Italy to attend a conference in Modena organized by the Italy Innocence Project, which seeks to help people who have been convicted for crimes they did not commit. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) (Source: Antonio Calanni)