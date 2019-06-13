First Alert Forecast: Father’s Day Weekend Forecast

Our comfortable conditions continue! High pressure is building in behind our cold front and dewpoints remain pleasant as we finish out our Thursday. Temperatures have also remained a few degrees below average this afternoon.
As high pressure shifts east over the next couple of days, we'll stay rain-free and mostly sunny as temperatures slowly climb back into the upper 80s Friday afternoon and low 90s by Saturday and Sunday! Humidity will also be picking back up in this time frame...
Summer-like conditions return for our Father's Day Weekend and into the rest of the 7-day forecast! Although a few spotty showers are possible south of I-20, especially along the Gulf Coast, on Saturday, Father's Day shows a slightly better chance of running into a scattered shower or thunderstorm.
Wrapping up the weekend and heading into next week, temperatures are anticipated to be on par with average highs this time of year, each day showing the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Enjoy the low humidity while it lasts!
Rachel Coulter
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @Coulter_wx
