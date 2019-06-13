Drive-by shooting in Brookhaven leaves 7-year-old in critical condition; Officials still searching for suspects

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A 7-year-old child is in critical condition after being shot during a drive-by shooting in Brookhaven Wednesday afternoon.
Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins says the shooting happened around 6 p.m. on 2457 Grant Road.
The child was flown to UMMC in Jackson and appears to have been shot with an assault weapon.
Officials are still searching for the suspect(s).
Chief Collins says the father of the child and other family members have been interviewed, but are not fully cooperating with police.
This is an active investigation.
