Cracks appear on glass viewing platform of Willis Tower in Chicago, frightening visitors

CHICAGO (CNN) – People visiting an observation deck in Chicago looked down and saw something scary: a glass ledge splintered into thousands of pieces.
The protective layer covering the glass floor of the SkyDeck, the sightseeing box on the 103rd floor of the Willis Tower, somehow shattered Monday.
A Willis Tower spokesperson said no one was in any danger, but Chicago-area resident Jesus Pintado, the man who took video of the splintered protective layer, said a woman with her two kids was so scared she turned pale.
Workers were later seen fixing the protective layer – which also cracked in May 2014, making for a similar panic.
Willis Tower attracts about 1.5 million visitors each year.
