Vicksburg invests in future generations, increases job skills through summer program

Vicksburg, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Vicksburg is investing in the next generation by teaching young adults about city government and increasing their job skills.
It is all part of the city's Summer Youth Employment Program that kicked off this week.
Mims will be a freshman this fall at Jackson State University. He’s planning to major in computer technology. Mims says when he heard about Vicksburg’s Summer Youth Employment Program, he jumped at the opportunity.
“I am working in the IT department. It has been well so far. We have been setting up printers, computers and cameras and stuff. I am learning a lot,” said Mims.
Mims is one of more than two dozen student workers participating in this eight-week long program. They have to work at least 25 hours a week in different city offices learning organizational and job skills as well as how their local government runs.
“I was under the impression that office jobs could be boring, but I like it so far. I stay busy,” said student employee Keirstin Dorsey.
Keirstin Dorsey is working in the accounting department. She says that the city program gives young people like her a chance to explore different career options and earn a paycheck.
“I am a college student and I know how hard it can be to try to find experience in a good career, so I took the opportunity as soon as I could,” said Dorsey.
Donovan Robins couldn't agree more.
He was part of the summer program last year and says it helped shaped his career and financial future.
“At first, I wanted to do graphic design as a career, but I wasn’t completely sure. But doing the internship here really helped me decide what path I want to take in life, so that was one of the main things I got out of working here,” said Robins.
City leaders hope to create more success stories in the future through this summer employment program.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.