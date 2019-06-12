United States Attorney’s Office to host re-entry services in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Southern District of Mississippi will host a Reentry Services Fair in Jackson under Project EJECT in order to provide vital services, information, and assistance to previously incarcerated individuals who are re-entering society.
The Reentry Services Fair will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Eudora Welty Library, 300 N. State Street, in Jackson.
“In order to fix any issue, you have to have the right tools. Through this Reentry Services Fair, we are empowering individuals with the tools to help them reenter society successfully and become productive, law-abiding members of their communities. Reentry is an integral part of Project EJECT and a vital component to reducing violent crime. I want to personally thank these agencies, non-profits, and volunteers for coming together and helping folks get back on their feet. By working together, we can make our neighborhoods safe and secure for everyone,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Hurst.
The goal of the fair is to help previously incarcerated individuals overcome obstacles often faced by those who are trying to re-enter society.
Participating agencies will set up booths at the Fair to provide resources in a variety of areas such as assistance with obtaining personal identification documents, housing information, educational assistance, legal information, and guidance for seeking and obtaining employment.
Agencies participating in the Re-entry Services Fair include the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Social Security Administration, Mississippi Department of Public Safety, Mississippi Department of Corrections, U.S. Probation Office, Mississippi Community College Board, Governor’s Job Fair Network of Mississippi, and Mississippi Department of Vital Statistics.
This event is part of Project EJECT, an initiative by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi under the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). EJECT is a holistic, multi-disciplinary approach to fighting and reducing violent crime through prosecution, prevention, reentry and awareness.
EJECT stands for “Empower Justice Expel Crime Together.” PSN is bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.
