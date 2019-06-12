United States Attorney’s Office to host re-entry services in Jackson

“In order to fix any issue, you have to have the right tools. Through this Reentry Services Fair, we are empowering individuals with the tools to help them reenter society successfully and become productive, law-abiding members of their communities. Reentry is an integral part of Project EJECT and a vital component to reducing violent crime. I want to personally thank these agencies, non-profits, and volunteers for coming together and helping folks get back on their feet. By working together, we can make our neighborhoods safe and secure for everyone,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Hurst.