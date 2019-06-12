Meridian woman to serve 5 years in prison for insurance, wire fraud

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WLBT) - A Meridian woman will serve five years in prison for selling home and auto insurance without a license.
Sylvia Lynn Dickinson, 34, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of insurance fraud and two counts of wire fraud.
A Lauderdale County circuit court judge sentenced Dickinson to 16 years in custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with 5 years to serve and 11 suspended.
At the time of the crimes, Dickenson acted as a licensed agent and sold auto and home insurance to her victims with the knowledge that she was not certified.
When she received the payments, she would convert the money to her own use and the victims were never insured.
When released, Dickinson will be placed on five years of supervised probation and must pay $70,154.91 in restitution to multiple victims, $830.50 in court costs and assessments, $1,000 to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and $500 for investigative costs to the Attorney General’s Office.
