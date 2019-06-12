Four arrested for stealing over $4 thousand worth of products from Flowood beauty store

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Ulta Beauty contacted the Flowood Police Department in regards to a shoplifting on Wednesday.
It was found that an employee heard the fragrance alarm going off and found that two females were filling bags with perfumes. When the females were approached, they ran out the front door.
The employee was able to get a tag number from their vehicle.
It was found that the perfume that was taken was valued at $4,573.
With the help of the Madison and Hattiesburg police departments, all subjects involved in the incident were arrested. All of the items taken form Ulta were retrieved.
Two of the suspects were juveniles and two were adults.
30-year-old Timothy Dwain Gray and 25-year-old Shaqueilla Raesheal Briscoe, both from Fort Worth, Texas, are being held in the Rankin County Jail.
The juveniles are being held in the Rankin County Juvenile Detention Center.
