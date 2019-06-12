Former Mississippi corrections officer charged with beating inmate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal grand jury has indicted a former Mississippi Department of Corrections officer for using excessive force against an inmate at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.
The indictments charge Sharalyn McClain, 28, with a felony civil rights offense for her role in the assault of the inmate and for aiding and abetting others in committing the assault.
The indictment also alleges that McClain used a dangerous weapon to commit the assault, which resulted in the injury of the inmate.
The maximum penalty for the charged violation is 10 years in prison.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.