First Alert Forecast: Autumn-like humidity levels remain

WEDNESDAY: High pressure will hold over the region – a weak system will skirt across the northern half of the state, but expect central Mississippi to remain dry and comfortable. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 80s. The weak system to the north will push another re-assuring puff of drier air into the area by Wednesday night and early Thursday.
THURSDAY: In the wake of our second June ‘cool front’ in a week, humidity levels will remain in check again as we head through the day. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs rebounding to the lower to middle 80s after starting off in the lower 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will gradually edge eastward keeping humidity levels in check and rain chances in check as well. Highs will generally stay in the middle 80s Thursday. Eventually, the high pressure ridge pulls farther east and eventually drags moisture back into the region – highs will rocket back to the lower 90s and a few widely spaced storms will be possible by the weekend and early next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.