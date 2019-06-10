USM’s Wallner named 1st-team All-America

He added two more round-trippers in both the C-USA tournament and the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional to finish with 58 homers for his career. Wallner was named to the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional all-tournament team and was the C-USA tournament’s Most Valuable Player, which included a 10th-inning, game-winning two-run homer against Rice University in the C-USA opener. It was his second game-winning homer of his career and third game-winning hit.