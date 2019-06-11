TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 27 near Old Port Gibson Road completely blocked due to crash

UTICA, Miss. (WLBT) - Highway 27 near Old Port Gibson Road is completely blocked after a four vehicle crash involving two 18-wheelers.
Hinds County Sheriff’s Officials, first responders and the Mississippi Highway Patrol are responding to the accident.
Highway 27 is completely blocked and should be avoided until further notice.
All traffic should take an alternate route and avoid this area if at all possible. Injuries are reported.
