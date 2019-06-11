Raymond man arrested for having inappropriate relations with two minor children

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 40-year-old Raymond man was arrested for allegedly having inappropriate relations with two minor children.
Michael Hicks was arrested on Monday in Jackson.
“In both of these cases, Mr. Hicks knew the minor victims,” said Major Pete Luke.
Hicks has been charged with four separate counts of gratification of lust involving two minor children.
If convicted, Hicks could be facing up to 60 years in prison.
Hicks is being held at the Raymond Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.