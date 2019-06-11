President Trump nominates Mississippi judge to U.S. Court of Appeals

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Donald Trump has nominated Mississippi’s Judge Sul Ozerden to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.
Ozerden has served as the U.S. District Judge for the Southern District of Mississippi since 2007 and earned his law degree from Stanford Law School and an undergraduate degree from Georgetown University.
He is also a retired commissioned officer and pilot with the U.S. Navy who flew missions in Iraq and Somalia.
“Judge Ozerden is the right choice for the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals,” said Senator Roger Wicker. “His judicial and academic achievements alone qualify him for this position... I am glad President Trump has nominated another outstanding judicial candidate, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to ensure Judge Ozerden is confirmed swiftly.”
“Judge Ozerden has established a strong record on the bench, and I think President Trump’s nomination of him is consistent with his intent to place conservative jurists on the federal judiciary,” added Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith.
While on the U.S. District Court, Ozerden authored more than 1,000 judicial opinions and was confirmed by the Senate to his current position with broad bipartisan support.
