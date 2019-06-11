Jackson Animal Control to no longer euthanize animals

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s Animal Control will no longer euthanize the animals they capture or that end up in the city shelter.
On Tuesday, the Jackson City Council voted to enter an agreement with the Mississippi Animal Rescue League to provide euthanasia services as needed or requested by the city.
“They will charge $12.00 dog and cats and $100.00 for livestock, cows and horses to put down or euthanize any animals that’s been deemed necessary,” JPD Commander Jay Coleman told council members.
Coleman said the move is necessary to keep the city’s animal shelter from going over capacity.
Ward 4 Councilman De’Keither Stamps agreed with the changes and called into question the previous practice of armed animal control officers shooting dogs in the streets.
“This is far better of a process than it was when I got here,” said Councilman Stamps. “Because when I got here someone would pull up in a truck, take a shotgun, shoot the dog in the middle of the street and take a shovel, put them on the back of the truck and go on to the next issue."
Jones told Stamps Animal Control officers no longer carry weapons.
This change comes nearly two months after Jackson Animal Control Manager Paul Perry was placed on administrative leave.
He was accused of not taking action to prevent a pack of dogs from killing a family’s pet dog, and was arrested for driving under the influence in Madison County.
In 2014, Perry defended Animal Control’s right to shoot and kill dogs if they could not catch or trap them.
There was no discussion on the estimated annual cost of the MARL agreement.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.