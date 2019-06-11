Independent group finds E. Coli at the Reservoir

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - An independent group testing water at the Ross Barnett Reservior has found E.coli in the water at two different parks.
Testing is done every week by the non-profit Pearl Riverkeeper. They put their water test results on their website in a swim guide.
One reason the group blames E.coli being in the water is because people are feeding the geese in the swimming area.
The animals digestive systems contain the bacteria.
Anyone swimming in the Reservior should rinse off or take a shower afterwards and make sure they don’t have any cuts or open wounds because they could get sick.
Leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District say they cannot depend on the non-profits testing results. They do their own testing and will send their water off to the state.
